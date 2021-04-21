Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 63 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.56. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $172.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

