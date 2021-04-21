Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $208,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 213.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

