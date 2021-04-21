GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $93.79. 860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,595. GATX has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $101.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

In related news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $249,025.00. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

