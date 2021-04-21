GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. GATX also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.30 EPS.

GATX opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GATX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In related news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $249,025.00. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

