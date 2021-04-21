Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBERY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GBERY stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

