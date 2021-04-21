Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $162.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GECFF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gecina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gecina currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Gecina stock opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.24. Gecina has a twelve month low of $112.02 and a twelve month high of $159.40.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

