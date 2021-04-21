Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Boosted by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 3.6% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Generac by 22.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $313.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

