General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 396.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

