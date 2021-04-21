Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

NYSE:GEL opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $453.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. Research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,182 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 415,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesis Energy (GEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.