Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.87

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 368616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

