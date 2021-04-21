Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of Getinge stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.