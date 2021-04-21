Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,625 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 333,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 166,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.