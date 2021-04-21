Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $262.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.24 and its 200-day moving average is $232.05.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.