Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,865.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

