Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

