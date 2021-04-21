Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $46,390,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

TER stock opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

