Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

