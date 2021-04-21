Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,191.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.