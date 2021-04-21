Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

AEP stock opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.