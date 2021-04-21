Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,268.47 on Monday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $3,291.04 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,897.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,040.88.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

