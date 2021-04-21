Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:GLT opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $707.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

