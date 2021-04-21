Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 430 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter.

GTIP stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84.

