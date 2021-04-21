Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 4,675 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 133.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

