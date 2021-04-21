Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at $232,543,689.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $715,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,704,212 shares of company stock worth $831,464,033. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

