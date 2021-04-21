Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 49.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

