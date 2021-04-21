Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $39,000 in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.01. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

