Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 109.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Switch by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.55 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

