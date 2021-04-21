Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

