Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 116 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,483,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,638,641.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,704,212 shares of company stock valued at $831,464,033 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average of $125.54. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.