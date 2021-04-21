Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 950 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

