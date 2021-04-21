Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senseonics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SENS shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.