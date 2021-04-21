Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

GLUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

GLUU opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

