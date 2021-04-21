GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Trading Down 4.6%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) shares traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.91. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

GMO Internet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

