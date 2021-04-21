Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $196,409.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $196,409.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00062208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.48 or 0.00276709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $571.72 or 0.01030726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00024944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.22 or 0.00645825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,143.73 or 0.99416081 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

