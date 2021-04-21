Golden Ocean Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,728 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 972% compared to the typical volume of 441 call options.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 49,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,246. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,392,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 681,746 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 211,589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.