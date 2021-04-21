GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Director Sells C$30,600.00 in Stock

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Director Gloria Ballesta sold 15,000 shares of GoldMining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,152 shares in the company, valued at C$49,270.08.

Gloria Ballesta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Gloria Ballesta sold 12,900 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$26,574.00.

