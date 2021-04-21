Goodwin Daniel L Acquires Shares of 10,000 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

