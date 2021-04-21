Goodwin Daniel L Sells 300 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.95.

Shares of NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.53 and a 200 day moving average of $520.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.