Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units’ Quiet Period Set To End on April 21st (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:GTPBU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 21st. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GTPBU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Inc. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Inc. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.