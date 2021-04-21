GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 200 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $284.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.41 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.77 and a 200 day moving average of $277.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

