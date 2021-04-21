GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $68,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,627,000 after buying an additional 52,545 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,254,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,230,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,641,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $67.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

