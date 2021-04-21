GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $74,000 in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $228.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

