GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $79,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,926,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84,606 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 747,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,859 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 39,767 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 257,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 135,003 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

