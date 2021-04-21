GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $64.49.

