GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,509,000 after acquiring an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $239,588,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.