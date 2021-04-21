GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE AIZ opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $154.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.60.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

