GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,438 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

