GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $90,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $388.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 160.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.