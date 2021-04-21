Grace & White Inc. NY Has $3.13 Million Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350,638 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Titan International were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at $238,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Titan International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Titan International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

TWI traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 27,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

TWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

