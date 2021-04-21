Grace & White Inc. NY Increases Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,239. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $518.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

